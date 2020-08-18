Anne Detarando Hartman - Long time Newton resident Anne Detarando Hartman passed away suddenly on August 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years - Dr. Allan S. Hartman - and her father (Anthony Detarando) and mother (Concetta Detarando). Mother to Laurie Anne Hartman Vitali (Giorgio) and Stephan Hartman (Victoria), Grammy to Giulia Anne Vitali, sister to Jane Detarando Armes (and the late Warren) and Anthony Detarando (and the late JoAnn), cousin, aunt, and loyal friend to many, Anne was a 50-year member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton where she was active in many of the churchs committees and groups (including her beloved Church Womens Group). Born in 1936, Anne grew up in Southbridge, Massachusetts and graduated in 1953 from Mary Wells High School. Anne received her BA in music in 1957 from Connecticut College; a gifted pianist, she won the schools prestigious composition award in her senior year (and her composed music was performed by her classmates at a recital). Anne received her Masters in Education at Harvard and met her husband Allan during their joint time at Harvard. Anne was a private piano teacher in Newton for many years and was a 27-year member of the New England Piano Teachers Association. Anne shared her love for music with her family - and they attended countless operas and musicals together. Anne was a devoted mom and often accompanied her children on piano when they performed in shows. In later years, despite the crippling effects of Parkinsons, Anne persevered and continued to attend live musical theatre and opera performances all around Boston, and was a member of the Tremble Clefs (a choir for people with Parkinsons). We are grief-stricken, but receive comfort from the words from an aria from our parents favorite opera - The Ballad of Baby Doe - "Beauty's kiss is transient - Love alone is fixed in time. Death cannot divide my love; All we sealed with living vows." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Annes memory to - First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, 1326 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02465. All donations will help fund the Anne and Allan Hartman Fund focused on two causes close to our parents hearts - improving diversity and inclusion within the church and surrounding community, and enhancing the spirit and soul of the churchs music program. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com
