Anne K. Palmer (Nancy King), of Lexington, formerly of Newton passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a graduate of the Winsor School and Smith College, a trustee of Smith College Student's Aid Society, Gould Academy and Star Island Corp. She was a devoted mother, knitter, quilter and volunteer. She is survived by her husband David, their children and spouses: Katharine (Steven), James (Mary) and Joseph (Colleen) as well as 6 grandchildren: Leo, Peter, Kingsley, Beckley, Caitlin and Megan. A memorial service will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Second Church in Newton. For online guest book, please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020