|
|
Audrey Claire Ross (Ringland)), 89, of West Newton, MA, died on April 29, 2020 at the Wingate at Weston long term care facility in Weston, MA due to complications from the Coronavirus. Loving wife of the late Norman H. Ross and mother of Glenn and Tara Ross of Fredericksburg, VA, Kimberly Ross of Estero, FL, and Alison (Ross) and Robert Bryson of West Newton, MA. Beloved grandmother of Patrick and Erin Bryson and Emily, Anna, and Sarah Ross. Daughter of the late William Angus and Audrey Clara Ringland of Somerville, MA, sister of the late Wilma May Ringland of Naples, FL, William A. Ringland Jr of Naples, FL, the late David M. Ringland of Salem, NH, the late Paul W. Ringland of Gersheim, Germany, and Linda J. (Ringland) Thurlow of New Vineyard, ME Audrey so loved her family, relished her role as the familys matriarch, and proudly served over 60 years as an active and vibrant congregant at the Lincoln Park Baptist Church, West Newton, MA. Interment and a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be provided to the . For online guestbook visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 2 to May 9, 2020