Barbara (Tomb) Lundberg, of Newton, Massachusetts, Washington, DC, and Tuftonboro, NH died aged 94 on June 27, 2019, at home, of complications from Parkinsons disease. Barbara, born on June 10, 1925 to the late Ethel F. and John M. Tomb of Lake Avenue in Newton, spent every summer at their family home on Lake Winnipesaukee. Barbara graduated from Mason Rice School, Beaver Country Day School and Smith College. From 1948-1953 she worked for the Institute of International Education (IIE) in New York City and Washington, DC. There she met her husband, Rolf Th. Lundberg, a Fulbright scholar from Norway; they married in June 1953. After five years in Oslo, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where Rolf enjoyed a long career with the International Finance Corp. of the World Bank Group. A volunteer extraordinaire, Barbara devoted time, talent and treasure to, among others, the Womens National Democratic Club, the Smith College Club of Washington and the Westmoreland Church volunteer board. She was one of the early leaders of INCAP (the Inter-Neighborhood Creative Activities Program), which brought together inner-city elementary school children in Washington, D.C. with children in the suburbs. Barbara was an avid tennis player, a gifted writer, an omnivorous reader and a happy gardener. She leaves four children: Kirsten (Alex Beam) of Newton; Anne (Courtney Bourns) of West Hartford, CT; Rolf Jr. (Carolyn) of Arlington, VA; and Dr. Brita Lundberg (Dr. Robert Horsburgh) of Newton; ten grandchildren; and a great-grandson, Henry Seamus Beam, born May 15. Her husband, Rolf, predeceased her in May 2013. She will be dearly missed for her wisdom, her wit, her laughter, her boundless energy, and her infinite love for her children and grandchildren. Private services will be for family only.
Published in The Newton Tab from July 9 to July 16, 2019