Barbara T. Cocca
Barbara Theresa (Ascolese) Cocca, 86, of Newton Highlands, passed away on October 15th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant fight with cancer. Barbara was born on October 11th, 1934 to the late Anthony and Josephine Ascolese of Newton Highlands. Beloved sister of Deacon Michael Ascolese and his wife Jean of Cincinnati, OH and her late brother Francis Ascolese of Venice, FL. Loving mother of Christine Fopiano and her husband Michael of Lexington and Theresa Catino and her husband Steven of Stoneham, Adoring grandmother of Melissa Fopiano of New York City, Sara Fopiano of Boston and Stephanie Catino of Stoneham. Dear Aunt Bootsie of Timothy Ascolese, Mark (Barbara) Ascolese, Christopher (Margaret) Ascolese, Richard (Robin) Ascolese, Kevin (Sofia) Ascolese and Jacqueline (Bill) Fiore. She will be greatly missed by her great and great-great-nieces and nephews and her loving cousins and friends. A retired registered nurse, Barbara graduated from Newton High School and Mount Auburn School of Nursing. She worked as a surgical nursing supervisor at several Boston hospitals for the majority of her career. She went back to school and received her Bachelor's degree in psychology from Emmanuel College. She spent the latter part of her career in the Departments of Public Health in Boston and Newton. Barbara was an avid Red Sox fan, had a magical green thumb, enjoyed the traditions of the holidays and loved to share her joy of baking with friends and family. She was a true warrior, caretaker and trailblazer. She built the foundation for her successes and those of her daughters and granddaughters with unwavering love. Barbara's friends and loved ones always looked to her for support and guidance. She will remain present in the lives of many. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass and interment in Newton Cemetery will be held at a later date. She was deeply grateful for the care she received from her team at Dana-Farber, 7th floor, especially Dr. Peter Enzinger, Mike Casey, NP and Maura Ferguson, RN. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Barbara T. Cocca to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift For online guestbook, please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Newton Tab from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 24, 2020
My childhood home was back-to-back with the Ascolese home. They were the nicest of neighbors. Barbara was a devoted daughter, especially when her mother had medical issues in her later years. Riposare in Pace.
Constance Soucy
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
Dear Escolese family we offer our deepest condolences. Many years of our family visiting yours with wonderful memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
John P Ferzacca
Friend
