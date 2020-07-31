Bernard Feldstein of Newton died suddenly on July 21, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1936. He leaves his two children Michael Feldstein and wife Amy Mazur of Newton and Vickie Feldstein and husband Dennis Orwig of Kentfield, CA. In addition he leaves 4 grandchildren Gabriel and Jesse Feldstein and Will and Nathan Orwig. Please refer to this site for more information: https:// www.gatheringus. com/memorial/bernie-feldstein/4490 www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.