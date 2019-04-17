|
Betty Southworth of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and Rochester, Minnesota. Betty (Peterson) Southworth passed away peacefully and suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019 at age 98 while resting in the Chestnut Hill home of her daughter Rita Moerschel. Betty led an active and very social life for almost a century, dying shortly before her 99th birthday. She was amazingly alert and active until the end of her life. Betty was born in 1920 and grew up in southeastern Minnesota near Kasson. She enjoyed telling stories of her rural childhood, especially about life on her family's farm and her adventures in the one-room country school which she attended for 8 years. Her family later moved to Kasson where she attended Kasson High School, and met her future husband John Southworth. They married in 1939. She and John created a wonderfully warm and stimulating family life for their two children that was focused on music, the arts, and many family projects. Betty particularly enjoyed music, sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles, and entertaining her family and many friends. She loved accompanying John at the piano while he played their favorite music on the violin. After living in Kasson for many years they moved to Rochester where Betty worked in real estate and for the Olmsted County District Court. In her last years she moved to the Boston area to live with her daughter in Chestnut Hill. Here she made many new friends and was engaged in the community, especially enjoying concerts at the All Newton Music School, Boston Symphony, and the Crescendo Club of Boston, as well as the activities of Newton at Home. She was predeceased by her parents Holger and Ellen (Baudoin) Peterson and her brother Delmont. Her husband predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by her two children, Rita of Chestnut Hill, MA and Michael of Piedmont, CA, as well as 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Second Church of Newton, MA on Sunday May 19 at 3:00pm. Arrangements are being handled by Burke & Blackington Funeral Home in West Newton, MA. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN in July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to All Newton Music School (321 Chestnut St., W. Newton, MA 02456), Newton at Home (206 Waltham St., W. Newton, MA 02465), the Salvation Army, or to the . For online guestbook please visit www.Burke FamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019