Bo Ly, 77, passed away at his home in Newton Corner, MA on Tuesday August 4, 2020. He was husband to Muoi; father to six children Au, Thuan and his wife Thu Tran, Chau, Hai and her husband Nick Burk, Dang and his wife Christy Lin, and Hong; and grandfather to six grandchildren Aydin & Amelia Ly Burk, Justin & Chloe Ly, Kai Ly, and Asya Ly. He was the devoted son of Thu Ly & Cu Duong, and loyal brother to Thai, Gin, and Truong. Bo was born in Kien Hoa, Vietnam and he served as a member of the South Vietnamese Navy. In 1979, he steered a ship for 8 days, from Vietnam to Indonesia, with 800 people escaping the war. He immigrated to the United States in March 1980 to seek a better life for his family & education for his children. He worked at Teradyne in Boston for 20 years until his retirement in 2001; and also as a part-time sexton for the Eliot Church. Upon retiring, Bo became a full-time craftsman, doing everything from making furniture, clothes, roasting coffee, new foods, gardening, to renovating the house and yard. After raising his kids and taking care of his late brother, Bo enjoyed life with Muoi, his loving wife of nearly 49 years. He traveled to places near and far, made new friends everywhere he went, spent time with his grandkids, and enjoyed the peaceful companionship of his two dogs, Austin and Micah. He loved taking photos of Bostons landscapes, handling the grill in his backyard, and spending time with his family. A private funeral service will be held at the Eaton & MacKay Funeral Home on Monday August 10, 2020. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackau.com