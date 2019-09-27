|
|
Brian Douglas McCarter of Newton died on September 10th, 2019 of natural causes. He was 64. Brian was born in Boston and grew up in Weston. He attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Weston High School, and the School of The Museum of Fine Arts. He worked at the Copley Marriott Hotel for 40 years, primarily as a banquet waiter. He is survived by his sister Madeleine Mullane of Sonoma, CA; his three brothers, Harris of Cambridge, John of Chilmark, and Bruce of Egremont; and seven nieces and nephews. Brian loved bird watching, and sailing. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 2 | 4 pm at the Copley Marriott Hotel in Boston. Donations can be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society in his honor.
Published in The Newton Tab from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019