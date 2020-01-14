|
Carol B. (Bernstein) Finn, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by her four daughters. An only child of Edith and Murray Bernstein, she was doted on and loved to be the center of their world. Carol was a devoted friend to many and loved to create lively dinner parties and gatherings for them. She had a fantastic eye for beautiful things and a great sense of style. She was notorious for her sharp memory and embraced details. She loved to tell stories of her childhood and her travels and she was open to meeting interesting people and generously inviting them into her world. Mom was involved from the start of the ICA (Institute of Contemporary Art of Boston) helping to raise money for their first home on Boylston Street. Her art tours were renowned as she got collectors to open their homes from Philadelphia to LA to Paris and China. Carol divided her time between Boston and Palm Beach, FL and created a full life for herself filled with art and culture, friends and family. She was a Boston girl from start to finish as she was raised on Gralynn Road in Newton and died at North Hill in Needham, MA. Beloved wife of the late Philip Finn, she leaves behind her four daughters, Jane Michaud (Bill Michaud), Julie Horowitz (Jonathan Alexander), Felice Shapiro (Bill Cress) and Emily Horowitz (Stephen Gomez) and her grandchildren: Jake Shapiro (Hetal), Cal Shapiro (Hope), Michael Michaud, Evan Michaud, Nathan Mittleman and Sophie Mittleman, and the Finn family: Lenny and Carolyn parents of Julie and Sarah; Richard and Debby Finn parents of Alyssa (Lisa) and Ben and great- grandmother of Shira Dorit. Services were held at Levine Chapels, Brookline. A private graveside burial followed. Donations in her memory may be made to The Society of The Four Arts Palm Beach in Memory of Carol Finn, 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach, FL 33480, www.fourarts.org, Brandeis University Rose Gallery, 415 South St., Waltham, MA 02453 www. brandeis.edu/rose and Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481 tbewellesley.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020