|
|
Celia (Ilewicki) Kaplan, of Newton Centre, died on August 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Kaplan. Devoted mother of Felix D. Kaplan and James Kaplan and his wife Erica. Dear grandmother of Anna and Eleanor. Loving sister of Benjamin Enrique Ilewicki. Services were held at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston on August 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Interment was in Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anti Defamation League, 40 Court St., Suite 12, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019