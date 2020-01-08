Home

Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Parish
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Charles D. MacGillivray, 67, of Bedford, formerly of Newton and Lowell, died on January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late George A. and Susan A. (Quirk) MacGillivray. In 1970, Charles graduated form Newton North High School where he played football on the state championship team and was a member of the German and French Clubs. Following graduation, he attended Bowdoin College. After attending Bowdoin for a couple years, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1972 to 1974 as a medic in Vietnam and as a housing specialist in Germany. He was discharged with the rank of SP4. Charles enjoyed parachuting in Brunswick, Maine and completed the Outward Bound Wilderness Adventure Programs in Maine and Colorado. He was a member of the Boston Sailing Club and enjoyed photography, music and sports, especially the Patriots. He is survived by his brothers John M. MacGillivray and his wife Dorothy Connolly of Chelsea, George J. MacGillivr- ay of Ballarat, Australia and David F. MacGillivray of Chestnut Hill, his sister, Susan A. Piaget of Framingham, three nephews, Eric Piaget of Brussels, Belgium and Colin and Aidan MacGillivray of Ballarat, Australia and a great niece, Elizabeth Lily Piaget of Brussels, Belgium. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thurs., Jan. 9, from 4:00-8:00. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, on Fri., Jan. 10, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020
