Clyta Faith Richardson passed away quietly in the morning ON April 21, 2020 in Watertown MA at the age of 104. She is survived by daughters Joan Wrenn of Walnut Creek CA and Marla Richardson of Newton MA, granddaughter Erryn Yaacobi of Boca Raton FL, great-grandsons Joshua, Jacob, Jaret and Jed, and great granddaughters, Noa and Emma. Born in Tacoma WA in 1915 to parents James Moore Simpson and Allie Blanche Marshall Simpson, Faith was a dedicated Methodist. She married H Neil Richardson in 1939, lived in Massachusetts while Neil was in seminary at Boston Univ, then in Syracuse NY, where Neil was a Professor, then back to Newton MA where she lived for 56 years in a three story house on West Newton Hill. In the course of her life, Faith worked in the Methodist Church, first as secretary to the Newtonville church, then as admin assistant to Bishop James K Matthews in Boston and Washington DC. After that she was called to be secretary to the Council of Bishops, editor of the Book of Discipline (1980 & 1984), then secretary to General Conference for two quadrennia. After retiring, she was asked to set up a new episcopal office in Albany NY, commuting weekly from Newton. Faith was graced with good health all her life, was interested in genealogy, travelling around the globe with her late sister Jean Simpson Hanson for Methodist conferences and genealogical research. Faith was pre-deceased by her husband Neil in 1988, her sister Jean, daughter Marsha Richardson and grandson Drew Marshall Harrington. To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020