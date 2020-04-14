|
Colin Williams Walsh. of South Boston passed away suddenly at the age of 40 from a fatal heart attack on March 31, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center. Colin spent his early childhood in Auburndale and then moved with his family to Honolulu. The Family moved to the Middle East next, he attended the American School of Kuwait. Then on to Malaysia, graduating from the International School of Kuala Lumpur. He had a passion for food. Colin graduated from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, in Vancouver. He then continued his culinary journey in Christchurch, New Zealand. Then returning to Auburndale and Boston. World travels enhanced his curiosity of different foods and melding into different cultures. Colin loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and kayaking and was a true nature lover. Its a testament to Colins character, that he, despite having a heart defect, was the man with the biggest heart of all. He was kind,gentle, so incredibly thoughtful and an amazing chef. He was polite, funny and friendly to anyone he met. As one of his Kuwait friends said Colin was a man who impacted anyone whom he met. He leaves behind his life partner, Lauren Alterman of South Boston, his brother, Keyran Walsh of Portland, Oregon and mother, Carol Walsh of Stonington, Maine and previously Auburndale as well as his predeceased father, Tom Walsh of Auburndale. A celebration of Colins life will be held at United Parish of Auburndale followed by a picnic reception, at a time when we can all hug again.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020