|
|
Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen of Newton Upper Falls passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living. She was 81 years of age. Born on December 3, 1937 in Berkshire, NY, Darty was the loving daughter of the late Henry Andrews Patch and Isabelle (Howe) Patch. Darty was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. Darty was a dedicated nurse who worked throughout her life in Westchester, Tompkins counties in New York, Laurel Maryland, and the greater Boston metropolitan area. She was the devoted mother of Karen Gail (Olsen) Levy of Newtonville, John Henry Olsen of Chaptico, Maryland, and Dorothy Isobel Olsen of College Park, Maryland. As well as the cherished mother-in-law of Nathaniel Levy and grandmother of and Charlotte, Melissa, and Caleb Levy. Darty was predeceased by her dear sister, Gail Cooney, and her brother, John Patch. A memorial service will be held at the Second Church, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA 02465 on Saturday, May 18th at 3:00 pm. A brief reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In the summer of 2019, a graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Berkshire, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Dartys memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. NAMI, 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 [email protected] For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 1 to May 8, 2019