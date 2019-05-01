Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Second Church
60 Highland Street
West Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darthea Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darthea R. Olsen


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darthea R. Olsen Obituary
Darthea Ruth (Patch) Olsen of Newton Upper Falls passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living. She was 81 years of age. Born on December 3, 1937 in Berkshire, NY, Darty was the loving daughter of the late Henry Andrews Patch and Isabelle (Howe) Patch. Darty was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. Darty was a dedicated nurse who worked throughout her life in Westchester, Tompkins counties in New York, Laurel Maryland, and the greater Boston metropolitan area. She was the devoted mother of Karen Gail (Olsen) Levy of Newtonville, John Henry Olsen of Chaptico, Maryland, and Dorothy Isobel Olsen of College Park, Maryland. As well as the cherished mother-in-law of Nathaniel Levy and grandmother of and Charlotte, Melissa, and Caleb Levy. Darty was predeceased by her dear sister, Gail Cooney, and her brother, John Patch. A memorial service will be held at the Second Church, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA 02465 on Saturday, May 18th at 3:00 pm. A brief reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In the summer of 2019, a graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Berkshire, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Dartys memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. NAMI, 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 [email protected] For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 1 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now