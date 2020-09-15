David Matthews, 81, of Clinton, formerly of Hudson, Sudbury and Newton, died Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Newton on September 1, 1939 a son of the late George and Ellen (Marsh) Matthews and grew up there before joining the U.S. Marine Corps where he served his country from 1956 to 1960. Following his honorable discharge from the service David worked as a small engine repair mechanic at the Andy Struth Company in Newton. David also taught small engine repair at Joseph Keefe Technical High School in Framingham. In his retirement David worked at the Wayland Country Club. He loved golf and baseball and serval years ago umpired baseball in Newton. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Ethel L. (Awrytis) Matthews of Clinton; a son, Sean D. Matthews and his wife Rebecca of Clinton; a sister, Nancy Bibbey of Burlington; five grandchildren, Braeden Matthews, Connor Curtain, Spencer Curtain, Anna Curtain and Sawyer Curtain and several nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by a sister, Ellen Smith. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. There are no calling hours. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersaonfuneral.com
.