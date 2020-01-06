|
Deborah (Debba) Ann Hodgdon Mason, 69, passed away January 1, 2020 at home with her family in Newton. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Mason. Devoted mother of Gretchen Weismann and her husband Nick Kosiavelon of Newton and adored grandmother of Camille and Arthur. Loving aunt of Rick and Rachel Hodgdon, niece to Rita and Ralph Connell and cousin to Donna, Stephen, Tommy, and Malcolm Connell. Also survived by her late husband Richard's family Joan and Philip Hughes and their children Timothy, Patricia, Philip, and Jennifer and their families. During her childhood she moved with her family from Rhode Island to Massachusetts, Ohio, and Indiana eventually settling in Dedham, Mass. where she attended high school. She went to Emerson college for theatre and then moved to Virginia where she started a family with her husband Paul. Her daughter Gretchen was born in Williamsburg in 1970. As a mom she was quirky and fun and so proud and supportive of her daughter throughout her life. A talented actress Debba directed, produced and acted in plays and enjoyed the drama of Shakespeare and humor of Oscar Wilde. For many years the Footlight Club in Jamaica Plain was her second home. She tried out many professions, from waitressing to property management and finished out her working years at the Census Bureau in Boston. She remarried in 1996 and together she and her husband Richard moved to Franklin where they enjoyed socializing with friends, eating out, seeing movies, and spending time with their extended families at holidays and on vacations. Her joys in life included her daughter, grandchildren, acting, and talking with people she met wherever she went. She was silly, warm, engaging, and always kind. She loved the trips to Arizona, Maine, Rhode Island and Europe that she took with her parents. She especially loved being a gramma, laughing, and entertaining her grandchildren with stories and songs. Her sweet and giving nature will be missed by all her knew her. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, with a church service at St John's Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin, Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of New England c/o Mary Raymond, 27 Westward Circle, North Reading MA, 01864. For more information see www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020