Deborah De Witt, of West Newton, on August 5, 2019 at 67. Beloved wife of Ronald M. Joseph. Cherished mother of Aaron D. Joseph of West Newton and Peter D. Joseph of Denver. Loving sister of Judith De Witt of London, England, and sister-in law of the late Roger Diski, Gerald Joseph and Reene Romano of Washington, DC, and Larry Joseph and Lauren Newman of Chicago. Loving aunt of Daniel De Witt, Rebekah and Anna Diski, Simon Peters, Jennifer and Rachael Romano-Joseph, and Carol Newman-Joseph, and great-aunt of Ada and Oak. Also leaves many beloved friends who will remember her for her kindness, intelligence, wit, honesty, loyalty, and always genuine interest in them and their families. Dear daughter of the late Byron and Elinor (Pers) De Witt. Funeral services are strictly private. Memorial hours will be August 6-9 at the family home in West Newton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Newton Tree Conservancy, PO Box 233, Waban, MA 02468; Planned Parenthood League of Mass., 1055 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02215; or the Zinn Education Project, Teaching for Change, P. O. Box 73038, Washington, DC 20056. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline. com, 617-232-9300.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019