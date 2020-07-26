Debra P. Deagle 63 of South Yarmouth died July 15, 2020. Loving wife of Timothy J. Hynes. Daughter of the late John A. and Patricia W. (Regan) Deagle. Sister of the late John J. Deagle. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday July 30 in St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Interment will be private. Visitation will precede the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Brewster Animal Rescue League, 3981 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. www.hallettfuneralhome. com.



