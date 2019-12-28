Home

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Rd
Wellesley, MA
Diana Ledyard


1948 - 2019
Diana Ledyard, of Newton, MA, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born on June 6, 1948 to the late Emile J. and Florine R. LaPointe of Syracuse, NY. Diana, also known as Grandma D, inspired many with her enduring, unconditional love and abundant creativity. Known to her family as a mischievous one, Diana always had a good story to share of her daily adventures. She emanated joy and touched many lives with her benevolence. Diana always thought of others before herself. She made meaningful gifts by hand for those around her. Diana is survived and treasured by her six children: Deborah, David, Daryl, Danielle, Denine, and Dawnna, their spouses, Kelly, Mucio, Henri, and Jeff; and 15 grandchildren who were the light of her life. Diana is also survived by her siblings Denise and Emile; five nieces and nephews; her best friend, Susan; and her companion dog, Sonny. She was preceded in heaven by both of her parents; her brother, Edmund; and her beloved Richard. A service honoring Dianas life will be held on January 20, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd, Wellesley, MA. Enhancing the lives of those with autism was very important to Grandma D. Donations in memory of Diana Ledyard may be made to Autism Speaks at http://bit.ly/G-maD .
Published in The Newton Tab from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
