|
|
Dorothy Jean (Macdonald) Beckler, of Newton, passed away on Nov 11, 2019 at her home. She was 90. Jean was a lifelong Newton resident and had volunteered at the Bedford VA Hospital for many years. Jean was the wife of the late Robert E. Beckler and is survived by her sons Russell and his wife Beth of Newton and Edward and his wife Maureen of Cape Cod and was the mother of the late Donald and Robert Beckler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Russell and his wife Amy, Kristin and her wife Laurie, Christopher and Colleen and her great grandchildren Russell Jr, Colin and Keiran. Funeral services were private. A donation in Jeans name to Good Shepherd Community Care/Hospice, 90 Wells Ave. Newton, MA 02459 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Jean please visit www.eaton andmackay.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019