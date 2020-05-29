Dorothy (Medlicott) Reichard of Newton, MA died Friday, May 8, 2020 at home of natural causes. Dottie, as she was known, was born in Bridgeport, CT & arrived in the Boston area to attend her beloved alma mater, Simmons College. Dottie served as the District Director of the 4th U.S Congressional District for 35 years. First under Father Robert Drinan and then for Rep. Barney Frank. At the time she ran the district it had a legendary reputation for helping citizens deal successfully with the Federal bureaucracy. As former Newton Mayor, David Cohen, said, When a question came up involving the citys relation with Washington, everybodys first thought was, Call Dottie. In Rep. Barney Franks remembrance that was entered into the Congressional Record, he wrote, "A first rate intelligence, unshakeable integrity, and unstinting compassion rarely coexist in equal force in one person with perfect political instincts, great organizational ability, and niceness. They did in Dottie." When the Moakley Award for the most valuable federal employee in New England was established, Dorothy received the first award that was given. As Chair of the Newton Library Board of Trustees, Dottie pressed then-Mayor Ted Mann to build a new library. The Mayor issued a challenge to the trustees. He said that if they could raise a million dollars he would build a library. It was an unusual challenge because people never donate money to build public buildings, they are built using tax money. Nevertheless, the trustees raised over one million dollars in donations & as a result Newton built a library which is considered an architectural gem & is the heart of Newtons cultural life. After graduation from college Dottie taught in Harford, CT at the St. Josephs College Nursery School, and then worked at the experimental James Jackson Putnam School with autistic children. In 1952 she married Dr. John Reichard and retired to raise five children, but remained active in politics & community affairs. Dorothy was Chair of both the All-Newton Music School & the Newton Arts Center when they found, & bought, badly-needed new homes for their institutions. She also served as Chair of the Newton Democratic City Committee & was the Co-Chair of the Newton Mental Health Center. Dottie was elected and served as Vice-Chair of the Newton School Committee in the late 1970s. As a friend once said: Dottie was a doer. She got things done. Dottie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, her children, grandchildren, and numerous other family members. No service is planned at this time.



