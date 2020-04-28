|
|
Edith (Ditta) Lowy, 94, of Newton on April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Lowy. Beloved mother of Susan & Robert Harlan of Sarasota, FL, and Peter & Linda Lowy of Brookline. Adored grandmother of Nina & David Bann of Wilmington, and Erica Lowy of Los Angeles. Edith and Louis were survivors of the Holocaust, having met in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. They reunited at the end of World War II, married in a Displaced Persons camp in Deggendorf, Germany, and then immigrated to the United States in 1946. During Ditta's long and active life, despite not completing secondary school in Vienna, where she was born, she earned a master's degree in social work at Boston University in 1988. In recent years, she ran a short story group at the Newton Senior Center, sharing her love of reading and discussion. She also contributed to various Holocaust recordings to preserve her history so others can learn from it. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louis Lowy Fund in Gerontology and Social Welfare Policy at Boston University. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020