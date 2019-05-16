|
Dr. Edward A. Alexander of Newton on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lois (Diamond) Alexander. Devoted father of Deborah Alexander Seidman & her husband Marco of New York City & Wayland and Peter Alexander & his wife Lori of Newton and honorary parent to Amy Elman, of Newton & Kalamazoo, MI. Adored grandfather of Jacob and Benjamin, Aleksey and Ethan. Loving son of the late Julia Phillips Alexander, formerly of Paterson, NJ. Proud Northwestern Medical School graduate, dedicated physician, mentor to many, Ed dedicated his life to his family, medicine and Judaic study. Services were held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Friday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), www.cjp.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from May 16 to May 23, 2019