Edwina (Lynch), 79, of Wellesley, MA, passed away on April 30. She was the only child of the late Dr. Edward T. and Mary W. Lynch of Elizabeth, NJ and the beloved wife of Richard F. McCarthy. Born in Jersey City, NJ on August 23, 1940, she was a graduate of Benedictine Academy in Elizabeth and Newton College of the Sacred Heart. Edwina devoted her life to her family. She could do it all. She was a great cook who enjoyed knitting, sewing and needlepointing. She was a passionate volunteer who gave much of her time to the Boston Museum of Science while working in its Eye Opener program for more than forty years. She also served many years on Wellesleys Historic District Commission and was a long-serving member the Town Meeting. In addition, she loved the companionship of her golden retrievers. Edwina is survived by her husband and her four children: Sheila, Jennifer (Joon- Ho Lee), Ted (Laura Kerris), and Richard F. McCarthy, Jr. She was a loving grandmother to Niambh and Maisie Lee. She is also survived by two devoted friends of more than 60 years, Mary H. McNamara and Mary Jane Walsh. The funeral will be private and she will be laid to rest at St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. A memorial Mass will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in the name of Edwina Lynch McCarthy to St. Benedicts Preparatory School at https://www.sbp.org/ giving/invest-now, by phone at 973- 792-5752, or by US mail to St. Benedicts Preparatory School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Newark, NJ. 07102. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 3 to May 10, 2020