Elaine Mackowsky, of Newton 90 years of age passed away on May 4th 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sadie and Myer Mackowsky, and also predeceased by her sister Anita Librot and brothers Eliot and Arnold Machkowsky, and niece Andrea Machkowsky and nephews Howard Lawerence, and Myron Machkowsky. She is survived by nephews Richard Fagen, Lester Machkowsky and his wife Marilyn, and niece Lori Machkowsky and many great nieces and nephews. Elaine was a retired Educator of health and physical education having graduated from Boston University, Sargent College in 1951 with a B.S., B.U. School of Education with and Ed M in 1962 and then enrolled in a C.A.G.S program at Boston State College (now Boston State University.) She began her teaching career in Panama NY and then Beverley MA before finishing her career in Watertown, MA, where she retired in 1986. She was a member of A.A.H.P.E.R., M.A.H.P.E.R.D., NEA, MTA, WTA, Sargent College Alumni Association, Pi Lambda Theta, Delta Kappa Gamma, B.U. Womens Graduate Club and the Claflin Society. Received honors from Sargent College; Twiness, Dudleg Allen Sargent Service Award From the MTA- Distinguished Service Certificate; from the Red Cross- Service Award; and from the M.A.H.P.E.R.. where she was was a treasurer, and from the State committee for Convention, Registrations, and Finance committee their honor award. Most recently she was recognized by the Watertown Hall Of Fame for her dedication of over 40 years of service to the athletes and students of Watertown MA. She travelled internationally with her dear friend Betty Arnold, where they shared a common background as graduates for B.U. Sargent College. Funeral Services will be held privately at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Remembrances can be made to Sargent College Scholarships at 635 Commonwealth Ave., Boston MA 02215 or to the .
Published in The Newton Tab from May 8 to May 17, 2020