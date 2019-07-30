Home

Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Elizabeth MacDonald Obituary
Elizabeth Betty MacDonald,, age 81 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Joseph & Anne (Sullivan) MacDonald. Loving sister to Daniel MacDonald & his wife Sandra of Newton & the late Ellen & Eugene Karsay. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid Bingo player & caller and a life member of the Watertown Sons of Italy. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visiting hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, Watertown on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 Noon followed by a 12 Noon funeral home service. Burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery.
Published in The Newton Tab from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
