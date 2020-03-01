Home

Elizabeth Walsh

Elizabeth Walsh Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" (Yerardi) Walsh passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 26, 2020. Born June 22, 1929, Betty was a lifelong resident of Newton where she was active in politics, The Auburndale Womans Club and Corpus Christi Parish. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Philip (Joe) Walsh. She will be greatly missed by her family; Daughter Cheryl Kelly and her husband Joe Kelly, her son Stephen and his wife Janice, 6 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren. Betty leaves her sister Marie Lewis and brother Sully, whom she loved dearly. Interment will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
