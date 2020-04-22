|
|
Ellen Doris Norton, of Auburndale, passed away April 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Born in Lynn MA, daughter of the late Herbert and Jeanne Morrison; she was sister to late Herbert Morrison of Saugus, Jeanne Morrison of Seattle WA, and Robert Morrison of Worcester MA. Ellen graduated Lynn English High School class of 1949 and went on to become a registered Nurse becoming Head Nurse at Mass General Hospital during the Polio epidemic during the 1950's. After raising her family, she went to work at Newton Wellesley Hospital as a nurse in the Maternity ward enjoying 25 years of employment before retiring to be at home where she was most happy. Ellen is survived by her daughter Susan Keirstead and Husband Thomas, son John Norton his longtime girlfriend Sonja Wadman, and grandson Steven Rogers, all of Auburndale MA, also her longtime friend Sarah (Sally) Frankland of Dalton, MA. She was predeceased by her loving Husband of 39 years John (Jack) Norton. Ellen enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, gardening, and traveling, especially taking many cruises all over the world with husband Jack. She was also an avid Red Sox fan rarely missing a game, and a great lover of cats. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society Boston Post Road Sudbury MA. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020