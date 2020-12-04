Elvira Doris (Sbordone) Wood, age 95, of Newton passed peacefully into Gods hands on November 30, 2020; at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton, MA, with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late John N Wood (Woody) with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Newton, MA she was the daughter of the late Prisco & Victoria (Biggieri) Sbordone. Elvira lived in Newton for 94 of her 95 years where she helped raise her siblings children and enjoyed a close knit family relationship. She enjoyed a very close relationship with Johns grandchildren, Crystal, Rachel and John. She worked for may years at Rose Derry and NRC/Varian Corp in a variety of positions She was a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans Post 440 and President of the JFK Senior housing complex of Newton. A very active member at the Newton Senior Center, where she volunteered for numerous projects and providing many home-made products for sale in the Senior Centers store. A very creative and talented individual who loved to sew, clothes for childrens dolls and garden decorations. Her creativity was on display every Halloween when she would create incredible costumes for herself and Woody. Who can forget the Raggedy Ann and Andy costumes. She was even sewing COVID masks right up to September of this year. She also enjoyed the slot machines at the local gambling establishments, playing cards with her friends, traveling with Woody and was a member of a bowling league for many years. She is survived by her niece Angela Shea and her husband Dennis of Billerica; nephews Peter Patuto and his wife Carol of Beverly and Patrick Patuto and his wife Sharyn of Waltham, Sister-in-law Barbara Hogan and her husband Richard of Havasu, AZ. and many many other nieces and nephews and two great grandchildren Owen and Sierra In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters Rosalinde Russo and her husband Gregory, Filomena Incorvati and her husband Oreste, Annina and her husbands Pasquale Patuto and Guy DeBenedetto, Mary Mazzola and her husband Louis, Elizabeth Antonellis and her husband Vincent, Ruth DeRubeis and her husband Louis, brothers Andrew Sbordone and his wife Philomena (Phil), Albert Sbordone and his wife Anna. Donations can be made to Lutheran Church of the Newtons, 1310 centre Street, Newton Center 02459 or charity of your choice
. Visiting hours Monday, Dec. 7 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interdenominational Funeral Service at 10:30AM on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St, Newton. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery.