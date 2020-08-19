We were so sorry to hear the news of Ernie's passing and my husband and I would like to express our sorrow to Joyce and the family. Ernie was such a wonderful man with whom we enjoyed our neighborly chats at Cape Cod. He was certainly an accomplished individual who led quite a full life but mostly we will remember him as a kindly, unpretentious, delightful man. He will be missed by so many. Please accept our sincerest condolences and our hope that you find solace in the wonderful memories he left behind and the many lives he touched.

Angela Trudel