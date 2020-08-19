1/
Dr. Ernest H. Picard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ernest Henry Dr. Ernest Henry Picard, 1929-2020. Respected and admired neurologist, loving husband of Joyce for 66 years, father, and grandfather passed away August 10 at the Mass General Hospital. Dr. Picard was born in Mainz, Germany, to Claire and Dr. Julius Picard. The family emigrated to the United States in 1938, escaping the Holocaust. His father, also a physician, re-established his practice and family in Fall River, MA. His early years foretold a brilliant future and he excelled at all he did, whether it was academics or Boy Scouts. A graduate of Tufts in 1951, he went on to graduate with the famed Harvard Medical School class of 1955. He trained at the MGH in Neurology after serving as a Captain in the US Army during the doctor draft during the Korean War. Dr. Picard was a brilliant diagnostician, once referred to by world acclaimed Dr. Raymond Adams as 'the doctor's doctor'. He practiced by his personal motto of Affability, Availability and Ability. His hours were long, always making himself available for acute situations. His wife, Joyce, supported him in his demanding life role, saying medicine was a mistress she would not compete with. His career included many Harvard academic and clinical roles, including Chief of the Neurology clinic. He is still recognized by many as a valued teacher and mentor. In addition, he was a frequent preferred consultant in critical care cases in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. Dr. Picard and Joyce have three sons, Aaron (Lee), Daniel (Wendy) and Eliot (Shira). Their nine accomplished grandsons, Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Eric, Ian, Alex, Israel, Joseph and Naftali, gave him immense pride and pleasure. Dr. Picard is also survived by his loving brother Irving Picard. Using compassion and extensive clinical knowledge, Dr. Picard took on the role of Associate Medical Director at Harvard Pilgrim after retirement from his clinical practice. His service years continued after that as a SHINE counselor with Newton Senior Services until his recent retirement due to illness. Remembrances for Dr. Picard may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School or charities of your choice. Graveside services were held. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stanetsky Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 15, 2020
We were so sorry to hear the news of Ernie's passing and my husband and I would like to express our sorrow to Joyce and the family. Ernie was such a wonderful man with whom we enjoyed our neighborly chats at Cape Cod. He was certainly an accomplished individual who led quite a full life but mostly we will remember him as a kindly, unpretentious, delightful man. He will be missed by so many. Please accept our sincerest condolences and our hope that you find solace in the wonderful memories he left behind and the many lives he touched.
Angela Trudel
August 14, 2020
I am very sorry to learn this. Dr. Picard was the kindest man, who always had a ready smile and sunny words for me when I would see him. My deepest condolences to Joyce and the family.
Mark DerMarderosian
Friend
August 13, 2020
My Father in Law was deeply devoted to his family. He showed up for all of us and treated his grandchildren as his own children -attending every sports/school/Eagle Scouts event, and concert. He was always ready to help with our home projects (big or small) with a tool box and drill. We miss you Poppi!
Shira Picard
Family
August 12, 2020
I did not know Dr Picard; but I am sure he was a fantastic man, husband, father and grandfather as his son Dan is a wonderful person and honored to be his friend. Dan doesnt fall far from the apple tree. RIP
Jon Soble
August 12, 2020
Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Picard Family.
The Sobles
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dr. Picard,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
August 12, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Desorcy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved