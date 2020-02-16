|
|
Estelle Broude Hochberg, of Newton and Rockport on Monday, February 3, 2020 at age 96. Born in Lynn and raised in Brookline, she lived in Newton for over 68 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alvin and daughter Nancy. She leaves her children Betsy (Dan Bakinowski) of Hamilton, Ann (Howard Weinstein) of Newton, Bill (Mirna Icedo) of Los Angeles, and son-in-law Richard Higgins of Gloucester. She was the adored grandmother of Rachael and Emma, Elizabeth and Allison, David, Aaron and Rebecca, and great-grandmother of Isabella, Nevaeha and Estella. She was the devoted sister of Jane Nason of FL and the late Barbara Plumley of CA and numerous nieces and nephews. A friend to many, an avid reader and wise counselor. Estelle leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion and wit. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, 1430 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451. www.jfcsboston.org or the MGH Marathon Team for Pediatric Cancer, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114 https://giving.massgeneral.org/ways-to-give
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020