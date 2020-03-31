Home

Evelyn Leon

Evelyn Leon Obituary
Evelyn Leon, of Needham, formerly of Welleley passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Leon, she is survived by her son James Leon of Lynn. She grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School. She worked at Charlestown Navy Yard during World War II and at Air Conditioning Contractors in Chelsea. She enjoyed gardening and belonged to the Round Table Garden Club in Wellesley and enjoyed watching the National Football League and keeping up on current events. Family will gather for a private service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind at Perkins.org. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020
