|
|
Francis Frank Young, a longtime resident of Newton died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Boston, Frank grew up in Belmont and was a graduate of St. Marys high school in Waltham. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Alice Pat (Quinn) Young, he was the devoted father of Patricia Weaver and her husband Dave of So. Carolina, Ken Young of Belchertown, Michael Young of Newton, Judy Edwards and her husband Brian of Natick and the late David Young and grandfather to Amanda Weaver of Germany and Alison and Emily Edwards of Natick. Dear brother of Patrick Young of Belmont, Carol Fradette of Lexington and the late Richard Young, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud veteran of the US Army, having serviced during the Korean War. He worked for many years for the Boston Globe as superintendent of the engraving department. Funeral from the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., (Rte. 16), West Newton, Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church, West Newton at 10:00 AM. Interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in his memory to The Carroll Center for the Blind at www.carroll.org For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019