|
|
Frederick Greene Jr., 61 of Newton, passed away March 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Fred was the beloved husband and best friend of Patty (Walsh) Greene and devoted father of Annie and Freddie III, both still of Newton. He also leaves sisters Barbra Robison and Teresa Morris, in-laws Thomas and Ann Walsh, Milton, Dear brother-in law Tommy Walsh (Hiroe), Quincy. He also leaves other beloved family members including, Patrick and Recie Flaherty, Quincy, Danny and Edel Flaherty, Milton and Margie Zywicz, CA and many awesome nieces and nephews. and a world full of friends. Fred was Born in Boston and grew up in Brookline where he was a three sport varsity athlete and his class speaker and spent summers in Onset. Fred attended Cornell University, where he played Football, and Lacrosse and graduated from UMass Boston. Fred spent 6 Years as a Merchant Marine traveling the world then had a 25 year career with the Boston Globe before working as a Commercial Realtor with CRG of Newton. Fred was an avid sports fan (Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics) and spent much time skiing, golfing, boating and fishing when not coaching or watching his childrens many sports activities. Fred was known for his genuine and abiding kindness; there wasn't a person he met that didn't feel his warmth and gracious spirit. Fred found joy in every day of his life. He relished his time on Martha's Vineyard where they vacationed each summer with dear friends as well as the family home on Lake Winnipesaukee. Fred's greatest love was his family. There will be a Mass at 12 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at Our lady Help of Christians, 573 Washington St., Newton, MA 02458. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory made be made to: Camp Frank A. Day, c/o West Suburban YMCA, 276 Church St, Newton, MA 02458.
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020