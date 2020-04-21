|
|
Frederik Gjerasi, of Newton passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Doloresa Gjerasi, he was the loving father of Agron Gjerasi of Newton and Piro Gjerasi of Medfield and grandfather of 4. He is also survived by his siblings Sokrat, Fatos, Violeta, Burbuqe, Dashuri and Natasha. Born in Albania on September 10, 1933, Mr. Gjerasi came to the United States in 2004. He was a distinguished professor of Economics at University of Tirana and University of Elbasan for many years. Funeral services and burial at Newton Cemetery were held privately. Donations in Mr. Gjerasi s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute where he received exceptional treatment with care and respect. https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2766&2766.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020