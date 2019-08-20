|
Gabriello GG Gabrielli, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. GG was born in Strangolagalli, Italy on February 17, 1928, the son of the late Alberto and Giovannina (Vecchiarelli) Gabrielli. He owned and operated The Tennis Club in Hampton for many years before retiring. GG leaves his beloved wife Luz Gabrielli, his children from his first marriage, Donna Popkins and her husband Billy, Al Gabrielli and his wife Nancy, Michael Gabrielli and Gabe Gabrielli Jr. and his wife LeeAnn; his sisters, Vittoria Santucci and her husband Walter and Elvira Gentile and her husband Anthony; his brother Albino Gabrielli, his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews and extended family in Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, August 19 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton. If desired, memorial donations may be to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view GGs memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019