Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
289 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriello Gabrielli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriello Gabrielli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriello Gabrielli Obituary
Gabriello GG Gabrielli, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. GG was born in Strangolagalli, Italy on February 17, 1928, the son of the late Alberto and Giovannina (Vecchiarelli) Gabrielli. He owned and operated The Tennis Club in Hampton for many years before retiring. GG leaves his beloved wife Luz Gabrielli, his children from his first marriage, Donna Popkins and her husband Billy, Al Gabrielli and his wife Nancy, Michael Gabrielli and Gabe Gabrielli Jr. and his wife LeeAnn; his sisters, Vittoria Santucci and her husband Walter and Elvira Gentile and her husband Anthony; his brother Albino Gabrielli, his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews and extended family in Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, August 19 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton. If desired, memorial donations may be to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view GGs memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriello's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now