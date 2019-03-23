|
The death of Gary A. Lichtenstein on Monday, March 4th, 2019, was sudden and heartbreaking for family and friends. He was 65. Gary was born in Boston, and grew up in Brookline, MA. He graduated from Brookline High School and then attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design in New York, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in MA. He became President of Jay Lennad Furs, a longstanding family business in Chestnut Hill, for 27 yrs. He married his wife, Shoshana Rose, in 1987 and they moved to Key West, FL where he was the owner of numerous art galleries. Gary was an entrepreneur and designer of many unique products. He enjoyed boating and fishing. He received numerous awards including a leadership award at Camp Avoda, several in marketing and advertising, and Man of the Year in Key West. He was also a member of the Key West Bight Board and Coconut Grove Sailing Club. Gary will be remembered for his generous spirit and contagious laughter. He is survived by his loving wife Sho, his mother Thelma Lichtenstein of Brookline, sister Marjorie and Walter Gelerman of Sharon, MA, niece and nephew Joshua and Shira, step-daughter Amy and Michael Xidea of Canton, MA, grandsons Michael Ray and Chase Vincent, numerous members of the Longo family, and many friends. A memorial service will be held on March 31, 3:00 pm at the Berlin Chapel, Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. Memorial donations can be made to the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org.
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019