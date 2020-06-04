George D. Vallee, of Plymouth, formerly of Newton, age 71, died May 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with a recent illness. Son of Camille and Delina (Hamel) Vallee. Beloved husband of almost 50 years, to Donna (Battista) Vallee. Devoted father of Jennifer Bagdon and her husband, Peter Bagdon, of Bridgewater, and George Vallee of Los Angeles, CA. Loving grandfather of Ashley and Mackenzie Bagdon. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Gemelli, of Billerica, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. George was a 1967 graduate of Newton Technical High School. He owned and operated Vallees Auburndale Gulf for 15 years, then moved to Muzi Motors in Needham, where he worked until his retirement in 2017. He was currently employed by Costco in Waltham. George and his wife, Donna, were middle school sweethearts, inseparable since the age of 13. Together, they built a life which revolved around family, friends and travel. In his free time, George enjoyed fishing, playing drums and doting on his beautiful granddaughters. Among countless other qualities, he will be remembered for his kindness, laughter and smile. His family will announce a memorial service when it is safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store