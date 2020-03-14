Home

Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
at his home and garden
More Obituaries for George Woodruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Woodruff


1922 - 2020
George W. Woodruff Obituary
George Willard "Will" Woodruff, 97, died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Cape Cod Hospital with his family at his side. He had suffered a fall at home on Monday of that week, and never recovered. Will Woodruff was born on May 9, 1922 in Newton, MA to George Scoville Woodruff and Elizabeth Mansbury Woodruff. He was the second of four children. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest son, Peter, grandson, Nathaniel and wife, Theophane aka Teddy. He is survived by his younger sister, Betsey Woodruff of Boca Raton; his sons, Chris of Needham, MA, Woody and wife; Doris of Lee, NH, Matt and wife; Jan of Newton, MA, his 8 grandchildren; Nikki, Caroline & Peter, and Scott, Tim & Will, and Sam and Shea Donovan, and his 3 great grandchildren; RA & Molly Hodges and Adin Woodruff Gianfresco, and many nephews, nieces and great friends and neighbors Services; There will be a Celebration of Life for Will at his home at a later date to be determined. As Dad used to say 'All are welcome to my garden.' Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www. MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020
