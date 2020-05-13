|
Georgia (Shuset) Litwack, distinguished local photographer, originally of Pittsburgh and a longtime resident of Newton, died at 98 on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in the Falls of Cordingly Dam in Auburndale of complications of COVID-19. She was the beloved wife of 65 years of the late John Litwack, and leaves her loving daughters, Deborah of Philadelphia and Helen of Newton in addition to many devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. Georgia forged a career in photojournalism which began at the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated in 1942 and was active on the school newspaper. During World War II she worked for United Press International in Buffalo, where she met her future husband, a Bostonian who was assigned there. A self-described hick from Pittsburgh, she soon learned to love the sophisticated city of Boston and became an active supporter of the arts. While raising a family in Newton, she pursued her studies in photography, and attended M.I.T as a special graduate student. There she met and was mentored by the famous photographer Minor White, and she became part of the important circle of photographers gathered around him in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She continued to pursue her passion for photography throughout her life with numerous exhibitions, teaching assignments, speaking engagements and publications. Among her many accomplishments was the founding of the photography teaching program at deCordova Museum of Art School in Lincoln, the co-authorship of Born Early The Story of a Premature Baby, her published profiles of women in the Arts and Sciences now housed at the Georgia LItwack Collection in the Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe, and works in the collection of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts among other venues. Georgia was a great reader, devouring every new book on photography from the Newton Free Library. She loved to share her enthusiasm and deep understanding of the genre with others as an accomplished public speaker, and was generous with her time and knowledge, inspiring students and especially young women to reach for their dreams. Due to the current health crisis, burial in Sharon Cemetery was private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton, Ma 02459 or online at newtonfreelibrary.net Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from May 13 to May 20, 2020