Giuseppe "Pino" Iacuzzi, Of Malden, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at age 50. Son of Vincenzo & Giuseppina (DiMaria) Iacuzzi of Malden. Beloved father of Jonathan, Angelo & Lia Iacuzzi & former husband of Nicole Annese of Newton. Dear brother of Louie Iacuzzi, Sebi "Iacuzzi" Ovesian & the late Giuseppina "Pina" Iacuzzi. Dear uncle of Nikolas & Tatiana Ovesian, Silvanna Iacuzzi & Zachary DiGiantommaso & close family friend of Frank Colangelo of Revere. Pino was greatly loved by his children, siblings, & his longtime friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, mushroom picking, fishing, and he loved to cook. His passion was his children! A funeral service was held at A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, August 6th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden. Interment was private. Spadafora Funeral Home of Malden handled the arrangements.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019