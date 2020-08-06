1/1
Gladys A. Malia
Gladys A. Malia, 90, of Newton, MA, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Beth Israel Hospital, Needham, MA with her loving family by her side. Gladys was born in Gorham, NH on September 9, 1929, the daughter of Frederick Gorham and Loretta MacArthur. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Bisson of Concord, NH who passed away on July 13, 2020, and brother, William Beach of Berlin, NH. Gladys graduated from Berlin High School in 1947 and moved to South Portland, Maine where she worked as an administrative assistant in the insurance industry for several years. Gladys and Daniel Malia met in South Portland where they were later married on June 13, 1953. They had one child, Cynthia, who was born on March 20, 1955, and lived in Newton, MA where they resided for 62 years. Gladys and Daniel traveled extensively, particularly enjoying their time spent touring Europe. They also loved vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina and the Penobscot Bay area of Mid-Coast Maine. Gladys enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a talented painter and a gourmet cook. Gladys is survived by her husband, Daniel Malia of Newton MA, her daughter, Cynthia Malia of Sudbury, Mass, and two grandchildren; Gillian Thompson of Sudbury, MA and Sean Thompson of Santa Fe, NM. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Gladys will be buried on August 15 at 10AM in the Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland, ME. Because of Corvid 19, the burial ceremony will be limited to the family with a graveside service. Those who wish to make a contribution may make it to The Alzheimer's Association in her memory. To send a note of condolence or share a memory of Gladys, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com.

Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
