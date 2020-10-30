1/1
Harvey B. Chansky
Harvey B. Chansky of Newton Centre, passed away October 22, 2020. Son of the late Edward Chansky and Lillian (Lewis) Chansky. Beloved husband of Lucille (Lucie) N. Chansky. Devoted father of Matthew (Matty), John A. Chansky and his wife Stacy, and Lynne Flattery and her husband James Flattery. Loving and proud grandfather of Evan and Brian Chansky and Devin Flattery. Dear brother of the late Allen Chansky and his wife Janice Chansky. Harvey was a United States Army veteran. He held an MBA and spent his career as an executive in the building materials industry. After retirement he pursued his passion for finance. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. His amazing memory of details small and large was renowned, he excelled in trivia. He was devoted to his family. To quote him "dont be sad, I have had a good runcelebrate my life" Private burial with military honors was held at Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in his memory may be made to The Price Center, 27 Christina St., Newton Highlands, MA 02461. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Newton Tab from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
