Helen Johnson (Baskiewicz) 94, of West Newton, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 19, 2020 in the familiar surroundings and comfort of her home of 75 years. Helen was born in Needham, MA in 1925, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Baskiewicz. Helen was married to the late Clarence Johnson of Orangeburg, NY. She is survived by her 5 sons; George Johnson and his wife Linda of Rainier, WA; Lloyd Johnson of Middlebury, VT; Richard Johnson of Ashby, MA; Wayne Johnson and his wife Jan of Natick, MA; and Frederick Johnson and his wife Margaret of Oxford, MA. She is also survived by her sister Lorraine Corbett of West Newton; her dearest friend of many years, Wanessa Risko of West Newton; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Walter Baskiewicz. She was a member of Corpus Christi- St. Bernard Parish in West Newton, and worked for many years in the Newton school system. She supported and was involved in many school programs. Helens greatest joy was the company of her children and their families. Summer visitors would often share conversation and warm company while relaxing on the breezy screened porch. She was an accomplished baker of many desserts, breads, and treats, and delighted in sharing her creations with others. For many years she was a regular guest on the Boston Kitchen radio program, and was well known for her favorite recipes. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, knitting and crocheting, and would take pleasure in sharing house plants that she had propagated for her friends and neighbors. Family visitors, when departing from her home, would always look to the front window where she would appear for a final and comforting goodbye wave through the parted curtains. She was loved dearly, and will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020