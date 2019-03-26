Home

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Waltham - Mr. Henry E. Menelly, 87, formerly of Newton died on March 24, 2019. He joined his brothers in the family business Midnite Foods and Laundromat in Newtonville since 1955. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Claire C. (Astone) Menelly; his children, Arlene A. Onorato (Steven) of Billerica, Doreen M.C. Menelly Peixinho (Robert) of Waltham and Mark Menelly(Jennifer) of Framingham; his grandson, Steven P. Onorato; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Henry's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, March 29th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Newton Cemetery, Newton. Memorials to MSPCA-Angell. Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or a . Complete obituary available at www.joycefuneralhome .com
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019
