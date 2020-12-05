1/
James D. Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Douglas Sullivan (Jim) passed away at 5:15pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Belmont Manor Nursing Home in Belmont, MA. He had previously resided in Newton, MA for almost 40 years. Jim was born on October 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL. He was born out of wedlock and credited care for his mother during her pregnancy and through his birth to the Salvation Army. While his mother worked in the gambling industry, Jim spent part of his early childhood living in Water Valley, Mississippi with the Badley family before returning full-time to live with his mother in Chicago for his middle- and high-school years. He later regretted not bringing his bottle cap collection with him when he left Mississippi. Some of his fondest memories of childhood were summers on his grandparents farm in Guthrie Center, Iowa. From a very young age, Jim knew he wanted to be a physicist. He earned his Bachelors and Doctorate degrees in Physics at the University of Chicago. Jim met his wife of more than 50 years, Lynne Anne Bjorklund, during their time at the University of Chicago. They were married on May 27, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. Jim did his post doc research at the University of California, Berkeley, studying moon rocks. Three years later, he and his young family drove cross country in their 1970s Dodge Dart to Massachusetts where he began a long tenure at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology doing astrophysics research. Although what he did every day remained mysterious to his family - due to the need for a degree in mathematics to understand - in the mid to late 70s his children recall visiting him at work and playing on Calder sculptures on campus, being chased by brazen hungry squirrels, and collecting computer printout cards. He had a project on the Voyager spacecraft, which launched in 1977. In later years studied space dust. In the 1980s Jim was the number one supporter of his wifes (successful) political campaign for Newton School Committee. He canvassed tirelessly door-to-door on her behalf, often with one of his children in tow. After leaving MIT, Jim worked at BU, BC, and for the Air Force, sometimes doing research, sometimes teaching. He was loathe to retire as he treasured having interesting problems to think about. In 2010, his granddaughter was born and his previously formal exterior softened as he was charmed to be called "Poppa." In August, 2017 Jim suffered a stroke and lived in nursing care at Belmont Manor in Belmont, MA from then until his passing. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Belmont Manor for the care they gave Jim during his three years there. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children Will Sullivan (and wife, Amy Carpenter Sullivan) and Hope Sullivan, Hope's daughter, his granddaughter, Elke (Eleanor Anneke Sullivan Mahoney), and his foster sister Beverly-Ann Siegriest (Badley). A memorial will be held at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home in West Newton, limited and socially distant in-person and via Zoom on Sunday, December 20th from 2 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Salvation Army. For online guestbook visit BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke & Blackington Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved