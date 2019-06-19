Home

Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:15 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
James M. Phillips, Jr, 85 of Newton MA, formally of Melrose MA and Saugus MA died Sunday June 16, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1934 to the late Bessie Lee Grantham and James M. Phillips Sr. of Alabama. Following high school he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. After his service he went on to earn a college degree through the GI bill. Jim was a long time resident of Melrose. He leaves behind his beloved wife Eugenia (Cannuli) Phillips with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Loving father of Andrea J. Ahearne of Wakefield and Mary N. Johnston and her husband Edward Johnston of Newton. He was the cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jack and Gregory. Also the father-in-law of Michael P. Ahearne. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street Melrose on Friday June 21, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. Burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose immediately following. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 8 Silsbee Street Lynn MA 01901. For directions and to sign online condolences visit www.gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from June 19 to June 26, 2019
